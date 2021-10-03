SuperFarm Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $65.29 million and $28.63 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016668 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006885 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

