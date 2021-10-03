SuperRare (RARE) Price Reaches $1.59 on Top Exchanges

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, SuperRare has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperRare has a total market cap of $162.28 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00003324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.19 or 0.44922296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00281230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00118808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

