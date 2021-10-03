SureRemit (RMT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.00 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. SureRemit has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $17,258.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

