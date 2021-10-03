Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 1,746.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,302 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.27% of Cactus worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

