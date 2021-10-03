Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SDAC stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

