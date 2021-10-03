Swarm City Price Tops $0.0675 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 100.4% higher against the US dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $576,073.96 and approximately $1,111.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,719.58 or 0.45086086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00280175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00118896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.