Swipe (SXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $120.27 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $455.98 million and approximately $120.27 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00005084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.99 or 0.44619701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00239116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00117377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

