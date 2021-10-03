Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,424. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Swire Pacific’s payout ratio is -67.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

