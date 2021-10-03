SwissBorg Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One SwissBorg coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $659.23 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.40 or 0.08910629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00290749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00115531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg (CHSB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.