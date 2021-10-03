Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 76.1% in September

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SYIEY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 45,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

