Syscoin (SYS) Hits One Day Volume of $5.46 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $191.44 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00354966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,071,054 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

