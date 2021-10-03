Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) & CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Critical Survey

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sysmex and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysmex 11.93% 12.99% 9.59% CyberAgent 1.63% 10.54% 5.21%

Sysmex has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sysmex and CyberAgent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysmex $2.88 billion 9.16 $311.54 million $0.75 83.87 CyberAgent $4.44 billion 2.06 $61.46 million N/A N/A

Sysmex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberAgent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sysmex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sysmex and CyberAgent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysmex 0 3 1 0 2.25 CyberAgent 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Sysmex beats CyberAgent on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), China, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Taro Nakatani on February 20, 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

