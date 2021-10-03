Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laidlaw cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

Shares of TLC opened at $7.00 on Friday. Taiwan Liposome has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 299.27% and a negative return on equity of 120.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Liposome were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development of lipid-based formulation drugs. Its products are used for pain management, eye disease treatment, and cancer treatment. The company was founded by Kee Lung Hong on November 10, 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.