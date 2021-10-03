Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,513,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after buying an additional 1,264,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 1,222,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,947,000 after buying an additional 1,073,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

