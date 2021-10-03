Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $228.42 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

