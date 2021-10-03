TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Raised by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,213. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

