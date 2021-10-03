TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TCVA opened at $9.79 on Friday. TCV Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,982,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $9,470,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $27,253,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $13,211,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

