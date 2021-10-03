TE-FOOD (TONE) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $17.46 million and $110,746.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.95 or 0.08876809 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055603 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00288594 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00114856 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.
TE-FOOD Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “
TE-FOOD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
