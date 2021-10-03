Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
OTCMKTS:TBAKF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.
