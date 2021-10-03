Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 237,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 306,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,170. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

