Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. 218,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,810. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

