Telcoin (TEL) Market Capitalization Tops $996.94 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $996.94 million and approximately $18.77 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.40 or 0.08910629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00290749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00115531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,602,110,195 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

