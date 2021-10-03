Tellor Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.16 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $50.99 or 0.00106338 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $100.38 million and approximately $25.16 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,517.19 or 0.44873119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00243084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00117629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,048,090 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,639 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.