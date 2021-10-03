Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $15.10 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($6.75). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

