Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tenable worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tenable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Tenable by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TENB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.35 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

