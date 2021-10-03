Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Shares of TENX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. 202,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

