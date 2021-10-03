Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.61.

TCEHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tencent from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Tencent stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.45. Tencent has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Tencent had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $21.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

