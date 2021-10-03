TENT (TENT) Price Hits $0.0327 on Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $109,094.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TENT has traded 89.9% higher against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00245786 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00122880 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00161163 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000865 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002828 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

