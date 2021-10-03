Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEZNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.