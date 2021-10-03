Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $93.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $15,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.