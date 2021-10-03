TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 87.8% in September

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the August 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,812,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSPG stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software and a line of electric vehicles. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development.

