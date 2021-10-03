The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,978 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of The Allstate worth $59,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in The Allstate by 7,723.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $77,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.72 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.41.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

