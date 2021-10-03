The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of The Blackstone Group worth $37,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $115.75 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 180,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,450 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.