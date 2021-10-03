The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,787 shares of company stock valued at $35,897,302. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $416.88 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

