The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

