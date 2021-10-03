The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 307,378 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.67% of The ODP worth $401,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The ODP by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The ODP by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The ODP by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

