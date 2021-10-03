The Sandbox Market Cap Hits $777.12 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. The Sandbox has a market cap of $777.12 million and $255.50 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00073842 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.17 or 0.00801300 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.