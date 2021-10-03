The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3,096.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of TJX opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.