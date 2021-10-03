The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 17.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 23.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 21.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 182.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $70.42 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.