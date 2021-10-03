The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Walt Disney worth $408,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.69.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $6.84 on Friday, hitting $176.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,165,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day moving average is $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

