The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Up 89.5% in September

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the August 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WEN opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

