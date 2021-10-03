Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,617 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

