Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 158,778 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,072,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $1,704,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $572.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $559.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $225.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.01 and a twelve month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

