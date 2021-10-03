Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and $48.81 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00142516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.02 or 0.00513963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016668 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00044283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013343 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

