THETA Price Tops $6.17 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One THETA coin can currently be bought for about $6.17 or 0.00012680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $6.17 billion and approximately $259.40 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THETA has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 19,520.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,804.96 or 0.44808379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00261303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00118100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

