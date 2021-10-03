Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $51,715.10 and approximately $99,299.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00354336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

