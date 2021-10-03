Tidal Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $76,514.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $3.76 million and $76,514.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.26 or 0.44847606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00241942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00117653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

