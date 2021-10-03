Tiger King (TKING) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and $1.40 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 144.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00066600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00104428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00143282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,312.65 or 1.00247177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.34 or 0.07095028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,750,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.