TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $5.41 on Top Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.41 or 0.00011067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $288.66 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded up 19,714.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,020.66 or 0.45087315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00261412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00118489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.