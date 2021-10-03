TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in September

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TODGF stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

Several analysts recently commented on TODGF shares. UBS Group downgraded TOD’S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 price objective on TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

